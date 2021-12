LAMPASAS – For the first time in nearly 60 years, Lampasas native Donnie Price and his family are breaking with tradition and traveling to Abilene for Thanksgiving. Since the 1960s, the Price family has gathered for Thanksgiving and Christmas at the Lampasas home where 67-year-old Donnie spent half his childhood and now lives with one of his sisters. Another sister lives in Abilene and although little brother was not exactly thrilled with going somewhere else for the holiday, any objection he may have had was over-ruled.

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO