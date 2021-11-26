North Dakotans need more than tax cuts

Among the many issues pending in Congress right now is whether to extend the current child tax credit payments that have been going out monthly since July. Meanwhile, the current high rate of inflation is among the reasons some members of Congress have cited for being reluctant to approve that or other measures that are part of the Build Back Better policy proposals. However, the inflation rate is, in fact, a good reason for approving an extension of the expanded child tax credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO