North Dakotans need more than tax cuts

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
Among the many issues pending in Congress right now is whether to extend the current child tax credit payments that have been going out monthly since July. Meanwhile, the current high rate of inflation is among the reasons some members of Congress have cited for being reluctant to approve that or other measures that are part of the Build Back Better policy proposals. However, the inflation rate is, in fact, a good reason for approving an extension of the expanded child tax credit.
A federal court’s decision to shut down the Spire STL Pipeline is another pyrrhic victory of extremist activism over common sense, and a blow to America’s reputation as a nation where the rule of law and predictable regulations reign supreme. Lately, it’s become fashionable for activist judges to overrule clear...
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s economy appears to be outperforming the state economists' expectations as tax revenue came in above expected levels for the eighth consecutive month. The Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee released its October revenue numbers, showing the state brought in $1.17 billion; $100 million more than expected.
A federal judge in Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction against the COVID-19 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate following a lawsuit filed by Montana and 13 other states.
WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo proposed a 2021 tax levy that is $71,125 more than last year at $1,495,725, a 4.99% increase. WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the tax levy in a special City Council meeting after the committee of the whole. Resident John Greenwood spoke during a public hearing on the levy.
A coalition of nonprofits has written the Arkansas legislature urging it to turn away from plans to significantly cut the state income tax at a special session that could begin next week and invest in Arkansas children instead. A message distributed by Arkansas Advocates for Children said:. We know the...
The Ohio House has approved legislation that would set up an Electric Vehicle Commission to help advise state lawmakers on policy while also providing tax breaks for EV manufacturers. Those tax incentives run through the end of 2026 and apply to components like batteries specifically designed for EVs. But legislative analysts raised questions about the […]
Sixty-five HBCU presidents and chancellors wrote a joint letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking for their support in passing the Build Back Better legislation. Citing historic investments in HBCUs and other institutions serving students of color, the group warned of the "unsustainable" trend in increasing financial inequity.
A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.
As a former North Dakota tax commissioner and director of the Department of Management and Budget, I was unimpressed with the pattern of expenditures that evolved from the recent special session of the Legislature. Since both houses passed the income tax measure, the legislators of both parties can share the...
Why? Because the whole world knows "North Dakota Nice". That phrase wasn't just made up, you will find so many people ready to drop whatever they are doing if you find yourself in need. Let's say your car has a flat tire, within 10 minutes you'll have 30 people stop and ask you if you are ok, and at least 20 of those kind souls will be inviting you over for dinner.
