Grant Williams seems to have found his stride over the past few games with the Celtics. The 22-year-old entered Saturday’s clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder having averaged 9.8 points over the last five games for Boston, having logged double-digit scoring in three of those five outings. And after a quiet night against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, when he scored just five points (though it was on 2-for-4 shooting from the field), Williams proved Saturday that his flame hadn’t gone out just yet.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO