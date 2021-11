If players are looking to breathe new life into the default Mark VII armor cores of Halo Infinite, they are going to have to complete the Peerless Warrior ultimate challenge. And there are certainly some caveats to consider when players are making such attempts. The Willow Tea armor coating is the challenge reward for this week’s rotation of multiplayer challenges and is very much so inspired by the samurai aesthetic of the event that is running alongside it concurrently, Fractures: Tenrai. This guide will talk players through the details of the armor coating and what could be done to obtain them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO