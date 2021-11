The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5) aren’t at a crisis point. They might be if they lose to the New York Giants on Monday night. Tom Brady’s team has vacated its claim as the NFC’s top team thanks to a pair of defeats to underwhelming conference foes the past three weeks. Two-possession losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team have pulled back the vulnerabilities of a suddenly-sloppy offense. Brady’s four interceptions have cast a pall over what could be an Age-44 MVP season and Tampa’s chances at defending its Super Bowl title.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO