ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China Megawatt Space Nuclear Reactor

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is developing a megawatt nuclear reactor for moon and Mars missions according to the South China Morning Post. Jiang Jieqiong, a professor with the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Nuclear Safety Technology, has suggested that the nuclear reactor could use...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 19

DIMESTOREWALLET
2d ago

The reactor should meet with an " unfortunate" fate. It should be rammed and pushed into deeper space.

Reply(1)
7
Jacob Wattage
1d ago

nuke it is what America should do? the Chinese are planning on blowing up all of a America's satellites and blind America's military capabilities and then it will strike America first

Reply
2
Douglas Fisher
2d ago

I thought their was a forum banning nuclear reactors in space🤔

Reply(5)
9
Related
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla China 2022 Expansion

Tesla China is expanding to produce 1.5 million cars per year in 2022. Tesla is starting a US$188 million expansion that will complete in April 2022. There are reports that Tesla China produced over 70,000 cars in November and that 55,000 cars were produced in October with a 7 day shutdown. There are other reports of over 20,000 cars per week produced in China. 20,000 cars per week would already be a 1 million car per year runrate.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Can Small Nuclear Reactors Really Help The Climate? QuickTake

Much of the world has been turning away from nuclear power, with its aging plants, legacy of meltdowns and radioactive waste. But some governments, big companies and billionaires including Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are convinced the technology can help save the planet. Unlike wind and solar sources, nuclear power can be switched on and off at any time, and without the planet-warming emissions produced by gas and coal. Investments of hundreds of millions of dollars are going toward a new generation of so-called small modular reactors (SMRs), which ultimately could provide a safe and nimble source of carbon-free energy -- if they can overcome challenges related to economics, safety and public opinion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches classified Shiyan-11 satellite

HELSINKI — A Chinese Kuaizhou-1A rocket launched the experimental Shiyan-11 satellite for China’s main space contractor from northwest China late Nov. 24. The 19.4-meter-long Kuaizhou-1A lifted off from a transporter erector launcher at 6:41 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, rising into pre-dawn skies over the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Technology#South China#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University
Washington Examiner

China and Russia are making reasons for Space Force obvious

With bold weapons tests in space, China and Russia have just given President Joe Biden a wake-up call. In late July, China successfully tested a hypersonic glide vehicle. Carried on a conventional ballistic missile thousands of miles across the planet, the vehicle was then launched at the edge of low Earth orbit. It successfully hit near its intended target.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates chooses Wyoming coal town for his sodium-based nuclear reactor

Bill Gates’ nuclear power company has identified a coal mining town in Wyoming as the site of its first power plant. TerraPower, founded by Gates in 2006, this week designated the town of Kemmerer as the site for its new Natrium reactor. Construction could start as early as 2024 for operation by 2028.
WYOMING STATE
Ars Technica

Bill Gates’ nuclear power company selects a site for its first reactor

On Tuesday, TerraPower, the US-based nuclear power company backed by Bill Gates, announced it has chosen a site for what would be its first reactor. Kemmerer, Wyoming, population roughly 2,500, has been the site of the coal-fired Naughton Power Plant, which is being closed. The TerraPower project will see it replaced by a 345 megawatt reactor that would pioneer a number of technologies that haven't been commercially deployed before.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

Wyoming coal plant chosen for Gates-backed advanced nuclear reactor project

Nuclear startup TerraPower has selected Kemmerer, Wyoming, as its preferred site for its Natrium Reactor Demonstration Project, one of just two projects the federal government has chosen to help fund in support of advanced reactor development. The Bill Gates-founded company and utility partner Pacificorp announced the selection on Tuesday. Subject...
WYOMING STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Purdue 5.2 Petaflop Supercomputer

Purdue University has a new 5.2 petaflop AI Anvil supercomputer. It will enable new discoveries in fields ranging from hypersonics and deep learning to archeological reconstruction and bone biomechanics. Anvil was funded by a $22.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Early users are working on projects in key...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy