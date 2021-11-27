ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Judge uses rules loophole to avoid naming interim Giants OC

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants desperately do not want to reveal who will be calling offensive plays Sunday after the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. They’re so desperate, in fact, that they are using a loophole in NFL rules just to avoid a public reveal. NFL rules require teams...

New York Post

Angry Joe Judge finally had enough of Jason Garrett’s anemic Giants offense

TAMPA, Fla. — There were no platitudes this time. The usual postgame spin was there, but it was overwhelmed by a king-sized portion of candor. Joe Judge was blunt. He was frank. He was honest. He was pissed. “Generally speaking,” he said when the Buccaneers were done toying with his...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants head coach Joe Judge’s harsh comments put Jason Garrett on hot seat

The New York Giants lost in frustrating fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of the NFL season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Giants offense, led by coordinator Jason Garrett, mustered just 10 points and 215 total yards of offense while committing three turnovers. The ugly showing led head coach Joe Judge to candidly assess the state of his coaching staff with the team sitting at 3-7. Judge is clearly not happy and his harsh comments put Garrett on the hot seat.
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Louis Riddick, Matt Peart, Dave Gettleman, more

Let’s open this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag and see what is on the minds of New York Giants fans as we await Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Andre Banks asks: If the Giants and Gettleman do part ways (hopefully) after the season is over would Louis Riddick be an option this time around?
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Joe Judge finally reveals truth about Giants’ offense after firing Jason Garrett

The New York Giants pulled out a 13-7 win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite not having an official offensive coordinator after firing Jason Garrett. While head coach Joe Judge refused to say who will actually replace him, it appears there was one key to play-calling in Week 12: Collaboration. Freddie Kitchens made some calls, but it was pretty clear that it was a number of different coaches who came together to make things work.
NFL
New York Post

The Giants offense’s promising tweaks and familiar flaws in new Joe Judge era

Daniel Jones: “I think communication was good today, and I know it was a collaborative effort with all the coaches on offense.”. Saquon Barkley: “First of all, all the offensive coaches did a great job collectively.”. Chris Myarick: “It really was a big collaborative effort in terms of the whole...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ coach Joe Judge leaves open the possibility of calling his own offensive plays

After firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, head coach Joe Judge refused to confirm reports that senior offensive assistant and former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would be the play-caller for the remainder of the season. Judge said the Giants would construct the offense “collaboratively as a group”...
NFL
#American Football#Giants Oc#The New York Giants#Eagles
Newsday

Joe Judge left fuming after Giants are routed by Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — This was supposed to be the game in which everything changed for the Giants. On the field, it wound up being a 60-minute display of many of the same fundamental errors that have haunted the team for most of the past two seasons. Another example of them being outmanned, outplayed and outcoached. The stagnancy of the stench is what stood out more than any start to a second-half push or glimmer of offensive explosion they might have been hoping for.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Jason Garrett Firing In New York Offers Ominous Outlook For Joe Judge’s Giants Career

BOSTON (CBS) — The track record of Bill Belichick assistants moving into head coaching roles remains spotty. While Tuesday’s big news — the firing of Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett — didn’t directly involve a Belichick disciple, it nevertheless does not bode well for the long-term security and stability of Joe Judge in New York.
NFL
New York Post

Joe Judge gives himself fighting chance by picking Giants players over Jason Garrett

Joe Judge just became Joe Judge and Jury, sentencing Jason Garrett to a long and prosperous life somewhere, anywhere, outside of East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants’ head coach made a mistake bringing back Garrett for a second season, then compounded it by not firing his offensive coordinator at the start of the bye week.
NFL
247Sports

Giants coach Joe Judge addresses OC Jason Garrett's status after 30-10 loss at Buccaneers

The New York Giants struggled Monday in a 30-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a result that led to more questions about second-year offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Pressed on Garrett after New York (3-7) posted a whopping 215 total yards at Tampa Bay (7-3), second-year Giants head coach Joe Judge left the door open to potential changes.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Firing OC Jason Garrett

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are firing OC Jason Garrett. The team just lost in a debacle of an offensive performance on Monday night to the Buccaneers, 30-10, and Garrett has been under fire all season for his performance. Giants HC Joe Judge‘s comments after the loss made it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Judge Provides Perfect Quote About The Giants Offense

The New York Giants made the first of what could be many personnel changes this week by firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. This move came after the Giants offense flailed in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Head coach Joe Judge now finds himself on the hot...
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge on change at OC and future of offense

Opening Statement: I want to start off and address the staff move we made. We made a decision to move on from Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. I have a lot of respect for Jason as a person and as a coach. He's been a tremendous asset to me as a young head coach. He's helped our development here. He's built very strong relationships in the building with the players, along with other support staff members. He's done a good job putting the team first. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he's done for us. With that being said, ultimately, I'll make every decision based on what's best for the team long-term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points. I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players an opportunity to go out there and make plays. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions you may have.
NFL

