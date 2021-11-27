Joe Judge uses rules loophole to avoid naming interim Giants OC

Opening Statement: I want to start off and address the staff move we made. We made a decision to move on from Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. I have a lot of respect for Jason as a person and as a coach. He's been a tremendous asset to me as a young head coach. He's helped our development here. He's built very strong relationships in the building with the players, along with other support staff members. He's done a good job putting the team first. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he's done for us. With that being said, ultimately, I'll make every decision based on what's best for the team long-term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points. I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players an opportunity to go out there and make plays. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions you may have.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO