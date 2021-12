With a week left before the city’s vaccination mandate kicks in for the Department of Correction, just two-thirds of uniformed staff were inoculated. But the 67-percent figure as of Nov. 23 represented a 9-point jump from earlier in the month, Mayor de Blasio said during his press briefing that morning. He added that he was confident that the vax figures for officers would increase as the days ticked down toward the Dec. 1 deadline.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO