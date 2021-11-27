Week Ahead: Who Cares about Inflation When There is an Omicron Covid Variant?

COVID-19 is becoming a major topic for investors once again amid fears that a new virus strain Omicron could slow the global economic recovery after a nearly two-year pandemic. Until Friday, investors were optimistic about the strength of the global economic recovery amid widespread availability of vaccines and advances in treatment, despite concerns about steadily rising inflation. But late last week, global stock markets lost $3.3 trillion in market value as investors faced a question of whether they were too early to discount a possible pandemic resolution due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Although there is still little about a new version, scientists said it has a large number of mutations that could make it resistant to vaccines and more easily transmissible than the Delta variant. But there is positive news. On Sunday, the South African Medical Association chairman said the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, though more contagious, causes mild illness without obvious symptoms.
