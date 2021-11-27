ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead: Who Cares about Inflation When There is an Omicron Covid Variant?

Cover picture for the article“Early indications show this variant may be more transmittable than the Delta variant, and current vaccines may be less effective against it”. Last week began with worries about inflation and concerns that the Fed would taper more quickly than Powell led markets to believe at the last FOMC meeting. The week...

Powell says COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. The recent increase in delta cases and the emergence of the omicron variant “pose downside risks to employment and economic activity...
Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
New Omicron Strain Could SLow Global Economic Recovery

COVID-19 is becoming a major topic for investors once again amid fears that a new virus strain Omicron could slow the global economic recovery after a nearly two-year pandemic. Until Friday, investors were optimistic about the strength of the global economic recovery amid widespread availability of vaccines and advances in treatment, despite concerns about steadily rising inflation. But late last week, global stock markets lost $3.3 trillion in market value as investors faced a question of whether they were too early to discount a possible pandemic resolution due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Although there is still little about a new version, scientists said it has a large number of mutations that could make it resistant to vaccines and more easily transmissible than the Delta variant. But there is positive news. On Sunday, the South African Medical Association chairman said the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, though more contagious, causes mild illness without obvious symptoms.
Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
Omicron causes severe or mild illness symptoms

The new Covid-variant which caused havoc across markets last Friday has been labelled “Omicron”. The WHO declared it a “variant of concern”. The jury is still out whether Omicron causes severe or mild illness symptoms. Answering that question will be crucial in assessing the new Covid-variant’s shelf date as a market theme. In the very short term, we’d prefer to err on the side of caution as several governments reacted very promptly in introducing travel restrictions to slow the virus from spreading. Friday’s market moves were impressive. Investors decided to take some chips off the table as uncertainty over the new Covid-variant was very high ahead of the weekend. Better to be safe than sorry. European stock markets lost 4%-5% with main US indices ending 2.5% lower. Heavy risk aversion generated a bid for core bonds. US yields declined by 13.6 bps (30-yr) to 18.3 bps (5-yr) in a move where the belly of the curve outperformed the wings. The US 10-yr yield’s test of the October high at 1.7% abruptly ended, but the medium term technical picture isn’t altered yet. The German yield curve showed more of a bull flattening trend with yields shedding 2.2 bps (2-yr) to 8.6 bps (10-yr). The German 10-yr yield’s attempt to retake lost support at -0.19% ended in a similar sudden way. It is currently back to testing key support at -0.35% (November low & 62% retracement on August-October move higher). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany widened marginally with Greece (+4 bps) underperforming. The ECB’s ostrich politics on inflation for once helped the euro. In the heavy risk-off market setting, EUR/USD rebounded from the low 1.12 area to close near 1.1330. Relative yield dynamics and EUR’s absolute JPY characteristics help explain the single currency’s unusual outperformance during risk aversion. Only JPY and CHF were in an even better position. USD/JPY dropped two big figures from the low 115 to the low 113, coming off the best levels since 2017. EUR/JPY set a new YTD low below 128 with EUR/CHF at a multi-year low sub 1.0450. EUR/GBP followed EUR/USD’s bounce higher to close just below 0.85.
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
There are several COVID-19 variants you haven’t heard of

While not every one of the thousands of COVID-19 variants gets a Greek letter, the list of them has piled up to omicron, the 15th symbol on the Greek alphabet. Alpha, beta, gamma delta and omicron are all currently labeled as "variants of concern," the highest alert level from the World Health Organization. There are two other ranking stages underneath that one: "variants of interest" and "variants under monitoring."
Markets Staying Heavy on Omicron Worries

Worries about Omicron remains a main theme in the markets. Nikkei takes a dive after Japan announced to close its borders to all foreigners as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he’s taking measures with a “strong sense of crisis”. The forex markets are relatively quiet for now, with Yen and Swiss Franc digesting some of last week’s gains. Commodity currencies are also recovering slightly. But overall, the range in currency pairs is tight.
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
