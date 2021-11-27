Week Ahead: Who Cares about Inflation When There is an Omicron Covid Variant?

The new Covid-variant which caused havoc across markets last Friday has been labelled “Omicron”. The WHO declared it a “variant of concern”. The jury is still out whether Omicron causes severe or mild illness symptoms. Answering that question will be crucial in assessing the new Covid-variant’s shelf date as a market theme. In the very short term, we’d prefer to err on the side of caution as several governments reacted very promptly in introducing travel restrictions to slow the virus from spreading. Friday’s market moves were impressive. Investors decided to take some chips off the table as uncertainty over the new Covid-variant was very high ahead of the weekend. Better to be safe than sorry. European stock markets lost 4%-5% with main US indices ending 2.5% lower. Heavy risk aversion generated a bid for core bonds. US yields declined by 13.6 bps (30-yr) to 18.3 bps (5-yr) in a move where the belly of the curve outperformed the wings. The US 10-yr yield’s test of the October high at 1.7% abruptly ended, but the medium term technical picture isn’t altered yet. The German yield curve showed more of a bull flattening trend with yields shedding 2.2 bps (2-yr) to 8.6 bps (10-yr). The German 10-yr yield’s attempt to retake lost support at -0.19% ended in a similar sudden way. It is currently back to testing key support at -0.35% (November low & 62% retracement on August-October move higher). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany widened marginally with Greece (+4 bps) underperforming. The ECB’s ostrich politics on inflation for once helped the euro. In the heavy risk-off market setting, EUR/USD rebounded from the low 1.12 area to close near 1.1330. Relative yield dynamics and EUR’s absolute JPY characteristics help explain the single currency’s unusual outperformance during risk aversion. Only JPY and CHF were in an even better position. USD/JPY dropped two big figures from the low 115 to the low 113, coming off the best levels since 2017. EUR/JPY set a new YTD low below 128 with EUR/CHF at a multi-year low sub 1.0450. EUR/GBP followed EUR/USD’s bounce higher to close just below 0.85.

