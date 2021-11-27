Forward Guidance: Canadian GDP Edging Higher as Labour Markets Tighten

Companies in the euro area report record-high levels of labour shortages. These are partly cyclical in nature but structural factors also play a role. Last year’s annual investment survey of the European Investment Bank shows that the availability of staff with the right skills is the second most important factor weighing on long-term investment decisions in the EU. Structural labour shortages can weigh on potential GDP growth through its impact on capital formation, innovation and productivity. Economic and, in particular, education policy including vocational training and lifelong learning schemes will have to make sure that, going forward, the available skills, both in quantity and quality, fit the evolving needs.Companies in the euro area report record-high levels of labour shortages. It is a manifestation of the strong recovery after last year’s deep and sudden recession. Sectoral mismatches in the demand and supply of labour also play a role, with people having left, perhaps.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO