Forward Guidance: Canadian GDP Edging Higher as Labour Markets Tighten

By RBC Financial Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe expect GDP rose 4.0% (annualized) in the third quarter, picking up after a 1.1% decline in Q2 when COVID-19 restrictions were more stringent. That Q3 increase would be stronger than the 2% early estimate from Statistics Canada a month ago with improved labour market data leaving some upside risk—hours worked...

China PMI manufacturing rose to 50.1, non-manufacturing dropped to 52.3

China official PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.2 to 50.1 in November, above expectation of 49.6. PMI Non-Manufacturing dropped from 52.4 to 52.3, below expectation of 53.0. PMI Composite rose from 50.8 to 52.2. “A series of policy measures to ensure energy supply and stabilize market prices have borne some fruits....
Consumer prices jump 7.7% in Poland, faster than expected

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Tuesday that consumer prices have risen 7.7% over the past year, evidence that inflation is accelerating even faster than had been expected in the largest central European economy in the European Union. The November number is the highest inflation rate in 20 years and...
US Q3 GDP revised a tad higher

America's economy expanded at a slightly quicker pace than previously estimated during the third quarter. According to the Department of Commerce, in seasonally adjusted terms, US gross domestic product grew at a quarterly annualised clip of 2.1% over the three months ending in September. Nevertheless, economists had penciled-in a rise...
European labour market bottlenecks: Structural aspect

Companies in the euro area report record-high levels of labour shortages. These are partly cyclical in nature but structural factors also play a role. Last year’s annual investment survey of the European Investment Bank shows that the availability of staff with the right skills is the second most important factor weighing on long-term investment decisions in the EU. Structural labour shortages can weigh on potential GDP growth through its impact on capital formation, innovation and productivity. Economic and, in particular, education policy including vocational training and lifelong learning schemes will have to make sure that, going forward, the available skills, both in quantity and quality, fit the evolving needs.Companies in the euro area report record-high levels of labour shortages. It is a manifestation of the strong recovery after last year’s deep and sudden recession. Sectoral mismatches in the demand and supply of labour also play a role, with people having left, perhaps.
Oil edges higher as bargain hunters swoop into the market

Oil rose in choppy trade as recent declines below $80 lured some investors back for bargains while the market waited to see whether the U.S. would match China’s plans to release strategic reserves. Futures in New York closed up 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Buyers were attracted by lower prices...
Canadian CPI Data Meets Expectations USD/CAD Climbs Higher

Canadian CPI data meets expectations at 4.7% (YoY), up from 4.4% for Sep. Energy prices remain the key catalysts for rising prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.7% on a year-over-year basis in October, up from a 4.4% increase in September. This was the largest gain since February 2003. Excluding energy, the CPI rose 3.3% year over year, matching the increase in September.
Denmark: Labour market heating up

Recent data on wage growth, unemployment and lack of labour in businesses have all shown a tighter labour market than previously expected, pointing upwards for wages going forward. According to the employer federation DA, private sector wage growth reached 3.2% y/y in Q3 after 3.1% y/y in Q2 – despite...
Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
New Zealand ANZ business confidence finalized at -16.4 in Nov

New Zealand ANZ business confidence was finalized at -16.4 in November, down from October’s -13.4. Own activity outlook dropped from 21.7 to 15.0. Looking at some more details, export intentions rose from 8.6 to 9.5. Investment intentions rose from1 3.8 to 16.3. Employment intentions rose from 10.9 to 15.8. Cost expectations rose from 87.2 to 88.7. Pricing intentions rose from 65.5 to 66.5. Inflation expectations rose from 3.45% to 4.24%.
Resilient Dollar Rebounds and Markets Calm

Greenback shrugs off new virus scare, market sentiment bounces back. The calmer markets today seem to have brushed off the shock linked to the new omicron variant that plunged global equity markets on Friday. Despite markets rapidly regaining their composure, risk aversion may linger moving towards the end of the year, as not much has been proved about the new strain of the virus.
US Dollar Edges Higher ahead of US Data Releases

The US dollar resumed its rally today, reinforced by markets’ expectation of an eventual Fed rate hike move by June 2022, and the weaknesses observed in most major currencies. In addition, the dollar got an extra boost as the weekly jobless claims plunged to 199k, which is the lowest figure reported since 1969, providing optimistic signals about the labor market recovery. However, the slight retreat in short-dated Treasury yields has capped the greenback’s gains in the current session.
European Stocks Edge Higher; Covid Restrictions in Focus, Mulberry Soars

Investing.com -- European stock markets edged higher Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session’s sharp losses, as investors await a big U.S. data dump and the presentation of the new German government's coalition agreement. At 3:30 AM ET (0830 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in...
Yen and Franc Consolidate as Market Sentiment Stabilized for Now

The forex markets are staying in consolidative mode today as overall market sentiment stabilized. Major European indexes are paring some of last week’s losses while US futures also point to higher open. But it remains to be seen if it’s just a dead cat bounce, or a reversal. Canadian and Australian Dollar are currently the stronger ones for today, while Euro, Yen and Swiss Franc are the softest.
Crude Oil Edges Higher; China Working on Reserves Release

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged higher Thursday, rebounding after the previous session’s hefty losses after the two largest economies in the world, the U.S. and China, said they were looking at releasing supplies from their strategic reserves. By 9 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% higher at...
Fed's Daly: Next step for Fed is forward guidance

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said now that the Fed has begun to taper its asset purchases, the next step is to tweak the communications the Fed gives about the future path of rate hikes. She has said this in light of the market's reaction,...
Equity Markets Trade Mixed As Impact Of Omicron Remains Uncertain

Asian indices generally pare gains. Travel related shares trade generally higher. Hang Seng has lagged; China Gas has weighed on utilities; Casino cos. extend drop amid probe related to SunCity. China issued 5-year plan related to software and IT services development. S&P ASX 200 has been supported by the Financials...
