The Weekly Bottom Line: Consumer Spending Powers Ahead

“Early indications show this variant may be more transmittable than the Delta variant, and current vaccines may be less effective against it”. Last week began with worries about inflation and concerns that the Fed would taper more quickly than Powell led markets to believe at the last FOMC meeting. The week ended with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus (Omicron) that sent markets into a freefall. As of the time of this writing, there are still many unknowns, and markets remain fearful! We’ll get additional information this week on interest rate expectations, as Powell and Yellen testify to the Senate Banking Committee. By the way, Powell was reappointed as Fed Chairman last week! In addition, several countries released oil from their Reserves. With the extra oil and the fears of lack of demand, OPEC+ will be challenged as to whether they should cut supply! Also, with December approaching, watch end of month data and the US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday!

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO