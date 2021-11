A big second half rally came up just short for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon in Honolulu, Hawaii. Trailing by as many as 10 in the first half and five in the second half against the Hawaii Pacific Sharks, the Nanooks rallied to tie the score late in the game, but HPU’s Jackson Young scored on an offensive rebound with less than a second remaining to give the Sharks a 65-63 victory.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 DAYS AGO