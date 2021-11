The Dodgers made a few additions this week, including a pair of players on minor league contracts. Beau Burrows, a right-handed pitcher, announced his own signing. Burrows was a first-round pick of the Tigers in 2015, selected two picks before Walker Buehler and four spots after Phil Bickford. Burrows pitched in the majors in each of the last two seasons for the Tigers and, after getting claimed off waivers, for the Twins. Early results were rough, allowing 22 runs on 24 hits, including eight home runs, in 17⅔ innings, with as many walks (11) as strikeouts (11).

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO