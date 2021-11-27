ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Secret Synthwave/Punk Show with Delores Galore & more opens portals to other worlds

By Veronika Lee
 3 days ago

Paul Bowles, who was paraphrased by the late Brandon Lee, wrote in his novel The Sheltering Sky, “Because we don’t know when we will die, we get to think of life as an inexhaustible well. Yet everything happens a certain number of times, and a very small number, really. How many...

openculture.com

When John Belushi Booked the Punk Band Fear on SNL, And They Got Banned from the Show: A Short Documentary

Like many famous episodes in the lives of famous people, Andy Warhol’s 15 minutes quote turns out to be a garbling of what happened. Warhol simply said that everybody wants to be famous (and by implication, famous forever). To which the Factory’s “court photographer” Nat Finkelstein replied, “yeah, for 15 minutes.” Given the way the idea has come down to us, we’ve missed the ambiguity in this exchange. Do we all want to be famous for 15 minutes (and only 15 minutes), or do we only spend 15 minutes wanting to be famous before we move on and accept it as a sucker’s game?
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as...
CELEBRITIES
twi-ny.com

TWI-NY TALK: STEPHEN PETRONIO / PETRONIO’S PUNK PICKS AND OTHER DELIGHTS

At a recent open rehearsal streamed on Zoom, Newark-born, Manhattan-based choreographer Stephen Petronio said, “Wouldn’t it be fun to look back at some of those works from some of those smaller little gems that we love.” The result is “Petronio’s Punk Picks and Other Delights,” running November 18–21 at La MaMa. The evening consists of eleven short solos and duets, going back to 1993, set to songs by the Stranglers, the London Suede, Anohni, Nick Cave, Elvis Presley, Yoko Ono, Rufus Wainwright, and Radiohead, as well as Igor Stravinsky’s “Le Sacre Du Printemps,” performed by Larissa Asebedo, Kris Lee, Jaqlin Medlock, Tess Montoya, Tiffany Ogburn, Ryan Pliss, Nicholas Sciscione, and Mac Twining. Petronio will also present the world premiere of Johnnie Cruise Mercer’s multimedia and then we hit the boundary where the sun’s wind ceases . . . , with music by LVDF, Heliopause, and Anne Müller.
THEATER & DANCE
whatzup.com

See a horror punk show, donate to a good cause

The local horror punk outfit Grave Robber will be lending a hand this holiday season with a special toy drive at The Muse on Main on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas Toy Drive will see Grave Robber performing a full set of punk rock Christmas tunes as well as performances by First Jason and B Movie Monsters.
ADVOCACY
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Synthwave Fan Remix of “Ballad of the Goddess”

As one of the main songs in Skyward Sword, “Ballad of the Goddess” is one of the more important melodies of the 2011 title. Not only is it the song Zelda sings when we are first introduced to her, but it also carries a later importance in the story. Additionally, it is a surprisingly good tune for being the same notes as “Zelda’s Lullaby,” yet backwards. Most songs reversed would result in a chaotic dissent of notes, yet “Ballad of the Goddess” soars, the song being a soothing melody that even translates when fully orchestrated on an epic scale, as seen in the credits sequence of Skyward Sword.
MUSIC
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allears.net

AllEars TV: Disney World Has A Naughty Secret

You look familiar, did we happen to see you on the dance floor at Mannequins in Disney World back in 1996? You were wearing Bongo jeans, and we locked eyes for a split second, but we were halfway to the door on our way to Eight TRAX because we had a hankering for a Leisure Suit. If that really was you, then you will love this Nightlife episode of RTT.
LIFESTYLE
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Secrets of Minecraft: Death Sounds, Secret Animals, and Other Delights!

You kept asking how we get our death sounds. We kept asking our lawyers if we should get a restraining order. Then we changed our minds and took a deep dive into Minecraft’s most morbid noises! Plus we reveal the animals that we secretly combine to get certain sounds, and a brand new Phantom fact (no, it’s not that it actually lost the mob vote. Sorry).
VIDEO GAMES
Secret LA

The Global Smash-Hit ‘Love Actually Live’ Is The Most Dazzling Show You’ll See This Season

Love Actually Live is bringing the beloved holiday film to life as an electrifying Broadway-style extravaganza!. There are a few films in the world that never fail to dazzle, no matter how many times you rewatch them. And two decades later, Richard Curtis’ classic Christmas film Love Actually is still one of them. An all-star cast delivering a series of bittersweet, yet heartwarming moments and the ingenious use of Mariah Carey‘s iconic “All I Want for Christmas”—what more could you ask for?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES

