ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

How high did Rolling Meadows junior tennis player Kenny Littwin rank in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in May?

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Meadows tennis player Kenny Littwin won 48 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Not Happy With 1 Team’s Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Cook News

Jakub Pasielak ranks 6,847th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in May

Prospect Heights tennis player Jakub Pasielak won 28 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 6,656th. Their 28 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
North Cook News

Ava Kuperman ranks 921st in Girls' 12 doubles bracket by September

Northbrook tennis player Ava Kuperman won 30 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by September. Their rank rose 69 to 921st by the end of September. Their 30 points playing doubles equals 15 percent of their total score, added to...
NORTHBROOK, IL
North Cook News

Junior tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar from Buffalo Grove racks up 23 bonus points in Boys’ 16 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Buffalo Grove tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar earned 23 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#Junior Boys#New York Tennis Magazine
North Cook News

Alexander Pop ranks 7,012th in Boys’ 16 singles bracket in May

Morton Grove tennis player Alexander Pop won 32 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 6,861st. Their 32 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
MORTON GROVE, IL
North Cook News

Matthew Plunkett earns 33 bonus points in Boys’ 18 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Wilmette tennis player Matthew Plunkett earned 33 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
WILMETTE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Former Minnesota Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Signs Partnership With Gatorade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota high school basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a partnership with Gatorade, the two sides announced via social media Monday. Bueckers, who played at Hopkins High School and was 2020’s Miss Basketball Minnesota, is the first college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with the beverage company, according to multiple reports. “From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true,” Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige💕 (@paigebueckers) Now a star point guard at the University...
NBA
North Cook News

Arjun Shah ranks 7,821st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in May

Glenview tennis player Arjun Shah won 16 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 8,798th. Their 16 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a...
GLENVIEW, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy