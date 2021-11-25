ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Janeen Mohdi junior tennis player earns 67 playing Girls’ 16 singles by week ending Nov. 13

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Lawn tennis player Janeen Mohdi won 67 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward and Palm Beach boys basketball: Fab Fives

Broward County Fab Five Justin Abson | F North Broward Prep senior Abson had a dominant junior season for North Broward Prep. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 16.8 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 blocks as a junior. Abson was a first-team All-County pick last season and is committed to Appalachian State. Marvel Allen | G Calvary Christian junior Allen transferred to Calvary ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Sports
City
Oak Lawn, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#Week Ending#New York Tennis Magazine
North Cook News

Coco Zabel ranks 599th in Girls' 16 doubles bracket by September

Winnetka tennis player Coco Zabel won 881 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by September. Their rank rose 72 to 599th by the end of September. Their 881 points playing doubles equals 15 percent of their total score, added to...
WINNETKA, IL
North Cook News

Saahil Gupte earns seven bonus points in Boys’ 16 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Schaumburg tennis player Saahil Gupte earned seven bonus points in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
North Cook News

Junior tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar from Buffalo Grove racks up 23 bonus points in Boys’ 16 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Buffalo Grove tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar earned 23 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
North Cook News

How many bonus points did Jakub Pasielak from Prospect Heights earn in Boys’ 18 bracket by week ending Nov. 20?

Prospect Heights tennis player Jakub Pasielak earned seven bonus points in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
North Cook News

Arjun Shah ranks 7,821st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in May

Glenview tennis player Arjun Shah won 16 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 8,798th. Their 16 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Minnesota

Former Minnesota Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Signs Partnership With Gatorade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota high school basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a partnership with Gatorade, the two sides announced via social media Monday. Bueckers, who played at Hopkins High School and was 2020’s Miss Basketball Minnesota, is the first college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with the beverage company, according to multiple reports. “From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true,” Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige💕 (@paigebueckers) Now a star point guard at the University...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy