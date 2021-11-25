ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

How high did Glenview junior tennis player Benjamin Soyfer rank in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in May?

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenview tennis player Benjamin Soyfer won 42 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

North Cook News

Jakub Pasielak ranks 6,847th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in May

Prospect Heights tennis player Jakub Pasielak won 28 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 6,656th. Their 28 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
North Cook News

Junior tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar from Buffalo Grove racks up 23 bonus points in Boys’ 16 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Buffalo Grove tennis player Ashvath Madhushankar earned 23 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Glenview, IL
New York State
Illinois Sports
Glenview, IL
North Cook News

Matthew Plunkett earns 33 bonus points in Boys’ 18 bracket by week ending Nov. 20

Wilmette tennis player Matthew Plunkett earned 33 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
WILMETTE, IL
North Cook News

Ava Kuperman ranks 921st in Girls' 12 doubles bracket by September

Northbrook tennis player Ava Kuperman won 30 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by September. Their rank rose 69 to 921st by the end of September. Their 30 points playing doubles equals 15 percent of their total score, added to...
NORTHBROOK, IL
North Cook News

Bonus points: how many did junior tennis player Brice Vincent Baisa earn in Boys’ 16 bracket by week ending Nov. 20?

Skokie tennis player Brice Vincent Baisa earned two bonus points in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
SKOKIE, IL
Tennis
Sports
North Cook News

Arjun Shah ranks 7,821st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in May

Glenview tennis player Arjun Shah won 16 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 8,798th. Their 16 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a...
GLENVIEW, IL

