Alright, NCIS fans — it’s actor Brian Dietzen’s birthday today. If you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to give him a shoutout on social media!. There is no denying that Brian Dietzen is one of the fan-favorite actors on NCIS. Dietzen has been playing the role of Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show since 2004. In the first few seasons, he appeared in more of a supporting role. However, as time went on, Dr. Palmer was eventually promoted to a series regular. That happened in 2012, the beginning of the hit show’s 12th season.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO