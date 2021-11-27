Celtics Fall Short in Comeback vs Spurs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Southern Connecticut State University men's basketball team fell to Jefferson, 92-84, at the Gallagher Center on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. With the loss, the Owls fall to 2-1 overall, while the Rams improve to 3-1. C.J. Seaforth (Hamden, Conn.) led the team in scoring with a season-high 21 points and shot 9-for-15 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) also scored a season-high 20 points and shot 8-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 on three-pointers while chipping in five steals. Lyron Bennett (Boston, Mass.) scored 19 points and dished out seven assists.
