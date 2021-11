OSWEGO — When playing against the No. 1 team in the country, it’s an opportunity to learn. After coming out “flat” in the first period, the Oswego State women’s hockey team “rebounded” in the second and third periods with an increased energy — both on the ice and on the bench — head coach Mark Digby said the Lakers are starting to establish their identity off the ice, after learning who they were on the ice.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO