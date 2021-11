There is an old proverb that states, ‘when you abandon old friends for new friends, you end up with no friends.’ This is certainly a piece of advice that former unified lightweight champion Teofimo “Take Over” Lopez (16-1, 12 KO’s) could have utilized. In his last bout, Lopez suffered one of the biggest upset losses of the year to “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. With the split decision loss, Lopez was denuded of his trio of belts and plummeted from his lofty position in the division. Yet, as costly as the belts were, the Take Over might not be done taking L’s.

