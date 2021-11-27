ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclones down #9 Memphis for NIT Season Tip-Off Title

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Ames) Gabe Kalscheur contributed 30 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two assists as the Iowa State men’s basketball team posted their most notable win of the season to date.

The Cyclones defeated 9th rated Memphis convincingly with a 78-59 decision in the finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Tristan Enaruna and Aljaz Kunc each scored 11 points for 6-0 Iowa State.

Memphis was held to 35.8% shooting in their first loss of the year. ISU hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

