Australia sets out curbs for travellers from virus-hit southern Africa

By Reuters
 3 days ago
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia imposed new restrictions on Saturday on people who have been to nine southern African countries, as the new Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japan-tighten-border-controls-s-africa-others-new-virus-variant-jiji-2021-11-26 of COVID-19 raises concerns about another wave of the pandemic. The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique....

