Island author finds success in the short-story genre. The first line of “Getaway,” the title story of Galveston author Glen Pourciau’s new collection, goes a long way toward explaining where his characters’ heads are: “Van had planned a getaway to a place where he knew no one and could be left in peace, the only drawback being that his mind would travel with him,” he writes.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO