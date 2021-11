This easy makeover Spinach Gratin is creamy and decadent, with a hint of nutmeg baked in the oven topped with melted Gruyere cheese for a must at your Holiday table!. I bring this dish to my mom’s every year for Thanksgiving because everyone loves it! Much lighter than a traditional gratin and so easy to make! This is a must for the holidays but if you want to make this for a smaller gathering, you can easily make half of the recipe. More gratin recipes I love Brussels sprouts gratin, Spiralized Turnip and Potato Au Gratin with Turkey or the classic Scalloped Potatoes Au Gratin.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO