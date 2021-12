According to Michelle Lujan Grisham’s “Energy Transition Act” of 2019, the state of New Mexico’s electricity is supposed to be “carbon-free” by the year 2045. Just one of the consequences will be the shuttering of the San Juan coal-fired power generation facility. Coal or natural gas-fueled electricity sources are considered in the industry to be dis-patchable, that is, available on-demand. These coal-fired kilowatts are scheduled to be replaced by wind generators and solar panels, which are obviously available only when the wind is blowing or sun is shining. When neither is occurring, either backup batteries, a new natural gas-fired facility, or “purchased power” are supposed to make up the difference.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO