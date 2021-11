Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.

