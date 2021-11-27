Photos: Cookies and Crafts with Santa

The Brook Coffee House in Pell City hosted a special breakfast with the man in red himself on Friday. Families were there to enjoy a delicious breakfast served by the Pell City Line Dancers and the Pell City Fire Department before Santa’s arrival on the back of a Rodney’s Marine pontoon boat. Santa welcomed all the kids to take photos and receive a free Christmas ornament. The event also featured a live nativity and reading, as well as a drawing for artwork by local artists. All proceeds from the event benefitted the Pell City Fire Department. The event was sponsored by Tresa Carden, R.L. Mitchell, Pell City Line Dancing, 4 Messie Monkies, Keller Williams Reality, and Rodney’s Marine.
