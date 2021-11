Though Marcus Smart is often pinpointed as the Celtics’ heart, it might be more appropriate to say he’s the player on the Boston Celtics with the most visible heart. Forget his sleeve; he wears it on the front of his jersey, a figurative replacement for the Vista Print advertisement that lies just below the left shoulder. Better yet, he’s more so the team’s motor than he is a representation of its heart, even if his pace isn’t always the most sustainable. Or realistic. Or safe.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO