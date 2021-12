Historically, Google’s Pixel series has been a trailblazer in the world of Android smartphones. The Pixel was amongst the first Android phones to offer a camera that could truly take DSLR-like photos. But as much as the Pixel 5 series offers solid values, they were also a bit of a disappointment because their photography chops offered only a marginal improvement over the previous generation of Pixels. Furthermore, the Pixel 5 didn’t offer many compelling flagship features. Fortunately, the Pixel 6 Pro changes all of that. To that effect, the Pixel 6 Pro is a true flagship phone that just might be the best Android flagship to buy in 2021.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO