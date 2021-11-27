ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jarry, Pens keep Isles winless in new arena, 1-0

By ALLAN KREDA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1IN7_0d7moY5y00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky play cost the Penguins in a six-game first-round playoff loss to the Islanders in May, but he’s allowed two goals over his last five starts and is 5-1-1 on the road this season.

“He’s continuing to grow as a player and as a person,″ Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think he’s worked extremely hard in the offseason and throughout training camp to be successful. I’m sure he found some satisfaction in this one tonight.”

Kapanen took a pass from captain Sidney Crosby and rifled a high shot from the left faceoff circle past goalie Ilya Sorokin at 16:41 of the second period for his fifth of the season.

Jake Guentzel also assisted to extend his points streak to eight games. Guentzel has five goals and four assists over that span and has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games.

“I thought our team played hard. We had a great start. It started with the very first shift,″ Sullivan said. ”I really liked the energy we came with. For the most part, we sustained it through 60 minutes.”

Jarry denied Kyle Palmieri on a high shot at 8:29 of second and made a nifty glove save on Casey Cizikas’ backhand at 3:39 of the third. He also stopped Otto Koivula point-blank late in the third.

“He’s doing it all. He’s tracking the puck and playing really well,″ Guentzel said. “He gives us confidence the way he’s playing. It’s pretty special to see.”

The Islanders lost for the eighth straight time in regulation and lost their fourth in a row to open UBS Arena.

“Obviously it isn’t going our way right now but the effort is definitely there,″ Islanders veteran Matt Martin said. ”Guys are grinding away. We just can’t seem to get that goal. Brighter days are ahead. We have to will our way and hopefully take it from there.”

The Islanders, who were 5-6-2 on a season-opening 13-game road trip, have been outscored 32-7 during the eight-game losing streak.

Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders, who last won Nov. 6 at Winnipeg, when he blanked the Jets 2-0.

It is the first time in franchise history the Islanders have started a season 0-4 at home.

“We know our crowd can propel us forward and we haven’t given them a whole lot,″ Martin said.

The Islanders are without seven players because of COVID-19 protocols, including captain Anders Lee and top scorer Josh Bailey.

“Our team does care and we have a lot of great indiviiduals,″ Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ”That room is battling. There is something to be said about that.”

The contest was the first meeting of the teams since the Islanders eliminated Pittsburgh from the playoffs before a raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum on May 26.

Friday night’s result was a far cry from that 5-3 Game 6 victory before a frenzied home crowd.

Jarry downplayed the significance of beating the Islanders after the way Pittsburgh’s season ended six months ago to the day.

“It’s just another game,″ he said. “It’s a new game, a new team, a new mindset. I just want to play my best hockey and get better every day.”

This time, the Islanders heard boos when they failed to generate pressure during a second-period power play and during another man advantage seven minutes into the third, during which Jarry denied Oliver Wahlstrom on a one-timer, then stopped Sebastian Aho.

“The try is there. The compete is there,″ Trotz said. ”The worst thing is for a player to have quit in his game and I don’t see any of that.”

The Islanders came into the contest 5-0-4 in their last nine home games against Pittsburgh in the regular season and had won four of five home playoff games in that span.

Martin said the Islanders may simply need a fortuitous break in their favor to help them feel collectively better.

“I don’t anyone thinks the season is over,″ he said. ”We’re snakebitten. We just have to stick with it. Everybody is working hard. Sometimes you have to will your way to one and the bounces come.”

OPPOSITE DIRECTION SPECIAL TEAMS

Pittsburgh’s league-best penalty kill has killed 15 straight penalties over six games. ... The Islanders have been outscored 3 to 1 on their own power play in November in 29 opportunities.

CROSBY AGAINST ISLANDERS

In 76 career games against the Islanders, Sidney Crosby has recorded 123 points (39 goals and 84 assists), helping Pittsburgh to a 48-19-9 record in those games. Only Jaromir Jagr (155) and Mario Lemieux (131) have more points against the Islanders than Crosby. His totals versus the Islanders are the most any active player has against one single team.

NOTES

The Islanders remained without seven players due to Covid protocol: Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Bailey, Kieffer Bellows, Lee, Zdeno Chara and Ross Johnston. Ryan Pulock, and Brock Nelson missed the game with injuries. ... Penguins forward Bryan Rust was a late scratch and will be re-evaluated for a lower body injury, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said .... The Penguins also scratched forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Mark Friedman. ... Pittsburgh forward Brian Boyle returned after he was a healthy scratch for the past five games.

Islanders: Visiting New York Rangers on Sunday.

Penguins: Hosting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald

Bleuger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Pens rout the Canadiens, 6-0

MONTREAL (AP) – Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger...
NHL
Meadville Tribune

Jarry saves 24 shots, Pens blank Canadiens

MONTREAL — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Tristan Jarry keeps Pens, Isles heading in opposite directions

Tristan Jarry stopped all 25 shots he faced Friday night and Kasperi Kapanen scored the game's only goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the skidding and undermanned New York Islanders, 1-0, in Elmont, N.Y. The shutout was the third in 17 starts this season for Jarry, tying the career...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Sam Lafferty
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Ross Johnston
Person
Barry Trotz
PensBurgh

Recap: Kapanen and Jarry help Pens slip by Islanders for fifth straight win

There’s an unhappy surprise in pre-game warmup, when Bryan Rust tries to skate but quickly leaves the ice and becomes a late scratch with an unknown ailment/injury. That means a new lineup for the Penguins, with Brian Boyle getting back into the lineup and the red hot Evan Rodrigues getting a well-deserved look on the right side of the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaromir Jagr#Isles#Ap#Ubs Arena
Long Island Business News

Isles, UBS Arena choose NFT partner

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena Partners have announced a multiyear NFT partnership with Los Angeles-based Orange Comet, a producer of blockchain experiences in sports, music, art and entertainment. Orange Comet will produce and sell NFT (non-fungible token) experiences on the Orange Comet marketplace powered by the Avalanche blockchain.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Jon Ledecky Sees UBS Arena as Free Agent Recruitment Tool for Isles

When UBS Arena opens up this weekend it will be the crown jewel of NHL arenas and mark the first time the New York Islanders have had a state-of-the-art home since Nassau Coliseum opened in 1972. Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky also sees it as another tool for general manager Lou...
NHL
News 12

Isles practice on ice for 1st time at UBS Arena

SPECIAL COVERAGE: UBS Arena - A new home for the Islanders. About 5,000 guests - including arena construction workers and their families - will attend a charity event and concert tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know about catching an Islanders game or some other event at UBS Arena.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Open UBS Arena with 5-2 Loss to Flames

Undermanned Islanders put forth strong effort in first-ever game at UBS Arena. There were plenty of firsts at UBS Arena on Saturday night, but unfortunately for the New York Islanders a win was not one of them. The Islanders dropped their first-ever game in their new arena, falling to the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Shutout: Jarry Unbeatable (Again), Penguins Stuff Maple Leafs 2-0

Give them nothing. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second game in a row and second in a row north of the border. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was unbeatable for his second-consecutive shutout. The Penguins impressed a Hockey Night in Canada audience with a 2-0 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: New Arena, New York

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning... Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender, Tristan Jarry, has played in 16 of 19 games this season and has a 9-4-3 record along with a 2.03 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage. Do these statistics help Jarry’s case to make Canada’s Olympic team? [Trib Live]
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Rapid Reaction: New York Islanders Poached by Penguins in 1-0 Loss

ELMONT, N.Y. — Eight isn’t so great for the New York Islanders, who dropped their eighth game in a row on Friday night. They fell to the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 at UBS Arena and dropped to 5-10-2. How it Happened: Ilya Sorokin did just about all he could for the New York Islanders on Friday night, but it was Kasperi Kapanen’s goal at 16:41 that proved to be too much for New York to overcome. The lone goal came off an odd-man rush with Thomas Hickey as the lone defender back to try and stop things.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Player Grades: Puck Pressure & Battles, Pens Beat Isles (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins reached the 10-win mark much faster than anyone would have guessed last week. As the team fell below .500 with a three-game losing streak, there was more than a little bit of worry, but a five-game win streak and three shutouts have changed the dark cloud to sunshine. \
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy