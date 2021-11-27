PHOTOS: Mountain Ridge vs. Perryville

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.
But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos.
“We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.”
Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The playing field for the six Maryland high school football state title games has been set, with the Class 1A Mountain Ridge vs. Fort Hill game being the focus for just about everybody in Western Maryland. The Sentinels and Miners enter the 3:30 p.m. Saturday matchup as...
Tickets for tonight’s volleyball game against Bohemia Manor High School and Friday’s football game against Forest Park High School will need to be purchased online. The online site is GoFan.com. Volleyball tickets are $10 with a $1 service fee. Football tickets are $6 with a $1 service fee. Gates will...
The crowd for the opening night of basketball at West Ridge was raucous and the Wolves delivered with a nonconference win over Cherokee 66-29. In the girls game, West Ridge forced 19 turnovers in the first half, and that helped build a massive 28-point lead on the way to a 65-24 victory.
BEL AIR — The 2021 Bohemia Manor girls volleyball team took the program to a level of success not seen in the program in 41 years. The run came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Mountain Ridge in the MPSSAA Class 1A semi-finals at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.
Marshall takes on Milligan during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Marshall's energy and execution weren't to Dan D'Antoni's liking, but Taevion Kinsey led a second-half surge that saw the Thundering Herd dispose of winless NAIA school Milligan, 80-58, on Monday night at Cam Henderson Center.
FROSTBURG — When Mountain Ridge hosts Forest Park in the 1A state quarterfinals tonight, the school from West Baltimore will pose a unique set of challenges. The Foresters are big — really big — with an offensive line that averages more than 300 pounds. Their defense blitzes nearly every play. Ryshayae Williams is a threat to score whenever the ball touches his fingertips.
BEL AIR, Md. — Mountain Ridge’s storybook run added another chapter on Tuesday. The Miners, making their first-ever appearance in the 1A Final Four against Bohemia Manor, doesn’t have any postseason experience. They don’t have a senior. They don’t have a 6-foot-1, heavy-hitting blocker to patrol the middle. In spite...
With its ticket punched to the state semifinals, the Perryville soccer team looks to win its second state championship in school history. But the Pirates must defeat an 18-5 Excelsior Springs team to do so. Perryville (22-3) will rely heavily on seniors Dayton Strattman and Bryce Brewer offensively, and senior...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More exclusive looks at West Virginia’s 31-23 win over Texas. The Mountaineers are now 5-6 on the season after holding Texas to 2-10 on third down and outgaining the Horns by more than 100 yards. Click on any photo to launch the gallery.
BEL AIR — For Mountain Ridge to bookend its state tournament run with a banner, it’ll have to topple the state’s best. Williamsport, holding a state-record 15 championships across 1A and 2A, swept South Carroll in the semifinals to set up a date with the Miners for the title today at Harford Community College at 5 p.m.
MCHENRY — Garrett College’s defense once again jump-started their offense Monday night as the Lakers pulled away from visiting Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 83-65. Garrett — holding a nervous, 45-41 lead — came up with three consecutive steals at the start of a 15-0, second-half run that broke the game open. Tyler Rodeheaver had a breakaway slam off a Dalton Wiles steal before Justen Anderson nailed consecutive 3-pointers from opposite wings after thefts by Kobey Tigney (14 points) and Rodeheaver.
The Greenville High Red Raiders hosted the Irmo Yellow Jackets in the third round of the South Carolina High School League State Playoffs at Sirrine Stadium Friday night, November 19, 2021. The Raiders beat the Jackets 42-23 and will advance to the Upper State Championship game at South Pointe Friday night.
BEL AIR — Mountain Ridge felt like a team of destiny, but it ran into a buzzsaw at Harford Community College on Thursday. The feisty Miners (13-7), making their first Class 1A state finals appearance, were no match for mighty Williamsport (18-2), who rolled to a 25-3, 25-7, 25-8, rout. With the win, the Wildcats took home their state-record 16th title.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pirates defeated Excelsior Springs 4-3 on Friday, November 19. It was the soccer Class 2 State Semifinals. Perryville will play the winner of the Whitfield and Harrisonville game for the state title on Saturday.
It wasn't the start that Perryville soccer coach Jerry Fulton drew up as his Pirates fell behind early in the first half of the Class 2 state semifinal at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Fulton’s team maintained its composure, pressed on and mounted a state-record comeback, scoring four...
BEL AIR, Md. – Williamsport volleyball defeated Mountain Ridge in straight sets on Thursday in the Class 1A title game, extending the program’s state record to 16 championships. “This has been one of the biggest dreams of mine,” said junior Everly Harsh. “I remember in 8th grade I came to watch one of these and […]
(Fenton) The St. Pius Lancers completed the best boys’ soccer season in school history Saturday, even if it ended on a sour note. St. Pius lost 3-0 to Lutheran St. Charles in the Class 1 state championship game. The Lancers had beaten Fair Grove 4-0 the day before in the state semifinals on the strength of 2 goals from Tanner Koepke. It was the first win in the state semis in school history. Prior to the state title game, St. Pius had won eight straight and shut out the opposition in seven of those games. The Lancers finish the season with a record of 17-7.
Comments / 0