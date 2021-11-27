ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out at a Washington state mall packed with Black Friday shoppers, seriously wounding one person and panicking hundreds of others who hid inside stores as the mall went into lockdown.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. at an area near the mall’s food court. The person shot was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Tacoma Police said.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

After the shots rang out at Tacoma Mall, shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol responded.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said police went in to conduct a “coordinated search” of the mall.

Fredrick Hoskins was shopping with his daughter inside the mall when he heard gunfire.

“There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” Hoskins, who previously served in the military, told The News Tribune. “It sounded like a revolver, and it sounded like one shooter.”

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The bodies of four people were found at a home in northeastern Indiana following a report of shots being fired, authorities said. Law enforcement responded about 9 p.m. Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead inside the home in Allen County, near Fort Wayne, sheriff’s Cpl. Adam Griffith said at the scene.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Jurors at trial in Daunte Wright slaying go under microscope

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When attorneys begin sifting through potential jurors on Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, they’ll take a hard look at their attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy