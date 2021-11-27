ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs come out on top against Boston Celtics, 96-88

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night,...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To San Antonio

The Brooklyn Nets have begun the 2021-22 NBA season 10-4 and they look like one of the best teams in the league even though Kyrie Irving has not played at all. Irving is currently sitting out due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York City and while he can practice with the team and play in road games, the Nets have made it clear that this will not be the case with their All-Star.
NBA
FanSided

Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 potential Spurs targets Cs should monitor

Though the Boston Celtics may find themselves heading in the right direction, what with the fact that they now boast a plus-.500 record despite having an unbelievably underwhelming and loss-filled start to the season, it’s still quite evident that they have plenty of work still left to be done in order to get to where they wish to be.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Alvin Robertson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Lauren Holtkamp
Person
Marcus Smart
MySanAntonio

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hilariously points out keys to success

As San Antonio Spurs fans know, head coach Gregg Popovich has jokes. He showed some of his humor prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, November 18. Popovich, who is closing in on Don Nelson's all-time record for most wins by an NBA coach, revealed his key to success when asked about his accomplished career.
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Player grades from win over San Antonio Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won two games in a row for just the second time this season after a dominant victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Player grades from win over San Antonio Spurs. The Wolves led wire-to-wire in an impressive win over Gregg Popovich’s Spurs on Wednesday...
NBA
expressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl returns after clearing COVID protocols

MINNEAPOLIS — On a cold morning, with gray skies and snow flurries having replaced the sunshine and mild temperatures they enjoyed in Los Angeles during the bulk of their three-game trip, the Spurs got some welcome news. Shortly after completing their shootaround at the Target Center, the Spurs announced that...
NBA
FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: 3 Most dramatic changes from last season

It's still not clear how the season is going to pan out for the 2022 San Antonio Spurs. Still, one thing has become clear: this team is very different from last year's. Gone are the days of relying on one star-level player to make things happen, sometimes resulting in a bogged down offense and predictable plays. The new Spurs are pushing the pace, forcing turnovers, and focusing on growth as a team as they try to figure out how to close games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics
FanSided

Ranking all San Antonio Spurs through 15 games

With the San Antonio Spurs' first 15 games now in the books, the team’s hierarchy is becoming increasingly clear. There are a number of interesting surprises with several players posting career years and helping the team remain competitive in a transition year. On the other hand, other players have underperformed...
NBA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Spurs will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday

Earlier this month, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul notched the 10,336th assist of his career, passing Suns icon Steve Nash for third place on the league’s all-time list. Paul now trails only John Stockton and Jason Kidd in career assists, and his arrival in Phoenix last season proved to...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of talk in the aftermath of the 2021 NBA Finals about the long-term prospects of this group of Phoenix Suns. Much like the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, Phoenix’s run to the championship round in last year’s playoffs was largely chalked up to injuries on other teams. Questions were raised as well about the future of 37 year old point guard Chris Paul, who was set to become a free agent after the season. Much of Phoenix’s newfound maturity last year had been credited to Paul, who had been traded to Phoenix the previous offseason after spending a year with a similarly young team in Oklahoma City and taking that team to the NBA Bubble playoffs. After finally making his first trip to the Finals, would the 11x All Star help Phoenix run it back? Would it even matter?
NBA
wtaw.com

Spurs Edged by Suns in San Antonio

Dejounte Murray’s triple-double wasn’t enough for the San Antonio Spurs as they were edged by the Phoenix Suns Monday night, 115-111. Phoenix guard Devin Booker led all scorers with 23 points. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for San Antonio, which falls to 4-12...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Seattle Times

Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

Current San Antonio Spurs record is second worst in team's history

It's not lost on Spurs fans that the team is in a rebuild, "learning how to win," or whatever you want to call the sinking feeling of watching the Ls stack up. San Antonio has spent years watching once contentious rivals topple into a slog while our team sat atop a pedestal long enough for its fans to go to their first game, grow up, go to college, and start their own families.
NBA
wagertalk.com

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Picks and Odds Nov 24

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Preview. WagerTalk NBA handicapper Tony Finn offers his San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks betting preview for Wednesday, November 24. At the time of posting, the Hawks have opened as a 4-point road favorite in San Antonio, with the total sitting at 220.5 points.
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs slammed away their six-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory over the Boston Celtics (10-10) at the AT&T Center on Friday night behind a big night from Dejounte Murray. With the win, San Antonio improved to 3-6 at home as Head Coach Gregg...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy