With his new role at Def Jam in place, Snoop Dogg is making his debut on the label. Being a Def Jam artist was something of a dream for the Rap icon and now that he has a position with the legendary label, he is looking to shine a light on veterans and newcomers. Snoop has been speaking about his anticipated project The Algorthim for some time and the rollout has been extensive as the rapper prepares fans for what he believes is the album of the year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO