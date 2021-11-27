ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Pavelski scores Nos. 399, 400 as Stars beat Avs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Pavelski scored twice in 18 seconds to reach 400 career goals, Denis Gurianov also scored and the host Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night. Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots, 19 in the third period, after missing the last 7:22 of the second period following a hit...

Related
USA Today

Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games,...
NHL
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Robertson-Pavelski-Hintz line must continue dominant streak to carry Stars to playoff contention

DALLAS — If you’re not sure whether the Stars’ top line is on the ice or not, they’ll surely let you know soon enough. The relentless forecheck that’s punctuated by subtle stickwork. The tight-quartered give and go’s that produce something where nothing existed. The blind passes towards the net and dekes around defenders on the rush. The geometric poetry born of their angular passing and offensive opportunism.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars stay hot, snap Avs' six-game winning streak with 3-1 victory

DALLAS -- It might've taken a little longer than some had hoped, but the 2021-22 Stars have arrived. They jumped all over a red-hot Colorado Avalanche team right out of the gate and never looked back, earning a triumphant 3-1 victory on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,532 at American Airlines Center.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Nazem Kadri leads way as Avs beat Canucks again

No, the Avalanche did not get a pound of flesh out of Bo Horvat for his elbow to the head of Bo Byram last week. The Avs had to settle with another victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The final score was 4-2, with Nazem Kadri again the leading man offensively.
NHL
WTOP

McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

NHL Wrap-up: Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Elsewhere in the NHL:. — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado has won fourth...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Recap: Milano Scores Twice in 5-2 Loss to Avs

Sonny Milano scored twice, but the Colorado Avalanche rallied to earn their sixth straight win, defeating Anaheim 5-2 tonight at Ball Arena. The setback is Anaheim's third straight loss immediately following the end of an eight-game winning streak. Milano scored both of his goals, his fourth and fifth of the...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars conclude homestand against the red-hot Avs on Black Friday

Stars (8-7-2, 18 points) vs. Avalanche (10-5-1, 21 points) The Stars close out a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Black Friday at American Airlines Center. (Please note the game time is 6:30 p.m. CT). Dallas has won four of its past five games and four in a row at home, outscoring opponents 18-6 at AAC over that span. The Stars enter Friday's game with an 8-7-2 record, three points behind the Avs (10-5-1).
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche Review Game 17: Joe Pavelski dredges up bad memories

The Avs fell to a familiar foe in Dallas with an icky feeling of the season that shall not be named. A small blip as an isolated event but still not one that was enjoyable. Nathan, also known as Rudo, hosts the DNVR Avalanche Podcast and the Avalanche Review on YouTube. From Rockies and baseball beginnings, he has followed the Avs since they moved to Colorado in 1995. He started independently covering hockey on sites like Reddit and Youtube in 2015 then joined the DNVR Avalanche Podcast in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Follow Rudo on Twitter - @Nathan__Rudolph.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL

