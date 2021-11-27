ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants.

(credit: CBS)

“It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN.

The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States.

“This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” said Maria Van Kerkhove with the World Health Organization.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told CBS4 its laboratory and other private laboratories are continuing to conduct genetic sequencing on human samples that are positive for COCID-19– to track the different variants entering our state.

Colorado family clinic Dr. Hector Frisbie said new variants of the virus are expected to occur.

“Mutations in viruses are not intentional, they’re random and sometimes this random bed can hit the Powerball and boom, we have the variant, which is infecting more people in a more effective way in a shorter period of time,” Frisbie said.

Frisbie said the best way Coloradans can continue fighting off any variant is by getting vaccinated.

“Always these mutations, and these variants, are happening in unvaccinated people,” said Frisbie. “And that’s why the vaccination is not only protecting the person that is getting the vaccine but it’s protecting the community.”

Several health professionals told CBS4 it’s too early to say how Omicron is going to impact Colorado, but of course, they’re advising the community to stay vigilant.

A spokesperson with CDPHE said the community should continue to get vaccinated, saying in part, “Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, as well as help avoid the worst outcomes — severe illness, hospitalization, and death — among those who do become infected.”

CDPHE also encourages all Coloradans age 18 and up to get a booster dose as soon as possible if it has been at least six months since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months since they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Easily Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID?

The fear of breakthrough COVID-19 infections spoiled the summer. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least for a while, that’s precisely what public-health experts were telling us: Sure, it was still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, but you wouldn’t have to worry much about spreading it to anyone else. Interim guidance shared by the CDC in March stated that these cases “likely pose little risk of transmission,” and a few weeks later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
