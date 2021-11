CHINA GROVE — The last time Carolyn Wilson was at the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade, she was in the procession as a member of the South Rowan High School marching band. On Tuesday evening, she was back. The recently retired Wilson watched the parade for the first time in decades, something she and her family did every year when she was a child. Along with her sister and her sister’s grandchildren, Wilson took in the sights and sounds of the parade once again from downtown China Grove.

