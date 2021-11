“What did Jimbo say? That he’d be the dumbest person on Earth to go to LSU? Maybe he shouldn’t have gone Saturday.”. The Grand Geek had joined me in my modest office and had brought cups of coffee for us both from the Starbucks collection in the break room in the Almost Perfect Picks Department. I could see the Nerds beaming as they watched from outside the War Room.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO