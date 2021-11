Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said during Thursday's press conference, as the Vols continue their preparations for Saturday night's game against South Alabama:. “A good Thursday. Guys were engaged and focused. Good work day for us. Obviously excited about this one. During the course of the week we’ve talked to the football team about a lot, in particular this week, finish our preparation and finish this football game and finish the season the right way. So looking forward to going and competing on Saturday with these guys. Can’t wait to see the environment inside of Neyland. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO