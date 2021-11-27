ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No. 14 Jackets Overwhelm Seminoles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 14 Georgia Tech volleyball rolled past Florida State (25-22, 25-14, 25-11) to wrap up the regular season with 13 sweeps, including nine over ACC foes, on Friday evening in Tully Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets became more dominant as the match went on, doubling the Seminoles in the...

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Two Seminoles earn ACC Player of the Week honors

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and defensive back Omarion Cooper earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors for their play against Miami. Cooper also earned ACC Co-Rookie of the Week honors for his play. Johnson is a four-time 2021 ACC Defensive Linemen of the...
FLORIDA STATE
devinenews.com

Pirates overwhelm Panthers 99-51

The Varsity Pirates ran the score up against the Navarro Panthers, controlling the game from the moment they stepped on the court. This was the Pirates’ first game and they started their season off with a big 99-51 win. “The Pirate defense was relentless pressuring the Panthers to play out...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Latest action for former Seminoles

A look at recent NBA action from Tuesday and Wednesday for former Florida State standouts:. For the Jazz, Trent Forrest played 13:30. He scored two points, going 1-of-3 (33.3%) from the floor, including 0-of-1 (0%) from deep. He also had a rebound and a steal. He committed one turnover. Los...
NBA
247Sports

Live Updates: Inside Seminole Football

Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. The weekly show, airing every Monday from August 23rd to November 22nd, will feature FSU head coach Mike Norvell, along with current student-athletes, coaches and other staff members throughout the season. Tonight's episode will wrap up FSU’s victory over Miami...
COLLEGE SPORTS
clevelandstar.com

Florida State defense propels Seminoles past Tulane

Caleb Mills scored 13 points and Florida State held off cold-shooting Tulane 59-54 in a nonconference game Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla. Cam'Ron Fletcher added 11 points for the Seminoles (2-1), who bounced back from a 71-55 loss at Florida on Sunday that knocked them out of the AP Top 25.
FLORIDA STATE
floridagators.com

UF Overwhelms Milwaukee From Jump

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The college basketball season is in just its second week, which means teams around the country are learning about themselves in real-time and looking for clues to find exactly who they are. But not here. "I think we know who we are," Florida fifth-year senior point guard...
GAINESVILLE, FL
theosceola.com

Seminole Sidelines: Impact of a rivalry win

Ja'Khi Douglas hauls in a long reception on FSU's last drive against Miami. Seminoles Sidelines fill-in host Bob Ferrante is joined by the Osceola’s Jerry Kutz, college football coach Mark Salva, who played for the Seminoles at the beginning of the Dynasty Era, and Charles Fishbein to discuss FSU’s win over Miami and the impact it has on the growth of Mike Norvell’s program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fsunews.com

Seminoles outlast Boston College in close win

It was a tale of two halves for the Seminoles as the resurgent football team scraped by the Boston College Eagles 26-23 on a chilly Massachusetts afternoon, improving to 5-6. In the first half, quarterback Jordan Travis proved his best passing performance of his career last week against Miami was no fluke. The redshirt sophomore was efficient and smart with his passing, getting rid of the ball quickly while not hesitating to scramble downfield when the pressure reached him.
MIAMI, FL
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Battle #1 Seminoles in NCAA Round of 16

MALIBU, California — The #19 Pepperdine women's soccer team, a #4 national seed, has made it to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time. Now the Waves will look to make program history by advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time ever. Standing in their way is Florida State, the #1 team in the nation and the top overall seed in the tournament.
MALIBU, CA
rockmnation.com

Seminoles overpower Tigers

After a thrilling comeback victory Sunday night, the Missouri Tigers didn’t have another one up their sleeve against Florida State on Monday night. “They were the aggressor,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said of the Seminoles after the Tigers 81-58 defeat. FSU jumped on the Tigers early and never let...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ramblinwreck.com

No. 25 Jackets Roll Past Hofstra, 65-32

THE FLATS – Behind three Yellow Jackets in double-figures and a double-double from Lorela Cubaj, No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s basketball picked up a 65-32 win over Hofstra on Wednesday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The win moved Tech to 5-1 on the season, while Hofstra dipped to 2-2. Georgia Tech came out strong in the first quarter, building a double-digit lead within the first 10 minutes and never looked back. The Yellow Jackets led 18-4 after the first stanza following an Eylia Love three-pointer and quickly opened a 20-point lead, 28-8, on Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s third three-pointer at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter. Nerea Hermosa converted a layup at 2:23 to give Tech its largest lead of the half, 32-9, as the Jackets headed into the locker room with a 32-12 advantage. Lahtinen led all scorers with 15 points after the Jackets shot 48.1 percent from the floor.
COLLEGE SPORTS

