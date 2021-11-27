No. 14 Jackets Overwhelm Seminoles

THE FLATS – Behind three Yellow Jackets in double-figures and a double-double from Lorela Cubaj, No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s basketball picked up a 65-32 win over Hofstra on Wednesday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The win moved Tech to 5-1 on the season, while Hofstra dipped to 2-2. Georgia Tech came out strong in the first quarter, building a double-digit lead within the first 10 minutes and never looked back. The Yellow Jackets led 18-4 after the first stanza following an Eylia Love three-pointer and quickly opened a 20-point lead, 28-8, on Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s third three-pointer at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter. Nerea Hermosa converted a layup at 2:23 to give Tech its largest lead of the half, 32-9, as the Jackets headed into the locker room with a 32-12 advantage. Lahtinen led all scorers with 15 points after the Jackets shot 48.1 percent from the floor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO