Naples, FL

Naples driver thankful road rage incident did not end in tragedy before the holidays

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A driver in Naples was nearly hit by another car on Airport-Pulling Road Wednesday afternoon.

The only thing that was on Rob Lahay’s mind was that pumpkin pie on deck for Thanksgiving, that is until he nearly was hit by another car.

“Out of nowhere, a car cut right in front of us,” Lahay said. “Jammed on the brakes to kind of make sure we didn’t get hit.”

He did the natural thing and laid on the horn. The two ladies in the other car that just cut them off were screaming, slinging profanity, and even giving them the middle finger. That’s what made Lahay’s passenger start recording.

“Didn’t feel like Thanksgiving,” said Lahay.

Aggressive driving leads to crashes, which can end in tragedy. Traffic data from AAA said 23.1 percent of motorists admit to driving aggressively by switching lanes or following too closely.

A statistic that is, unfortunately, higher is the number of deaths caused by aggressive driving crashes in 2019. That number is 384, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lahay posted the videos to social media. The stars of the show actually saw them and asked Rob to delete the post. He’s keeping them up for all of us to learn a lesson.

“You need to be responsible for your actions,” he said. “If we can all be a little more aware, I think lives can be saved.”

We asked the women in the video to do an interview, but they never answered.

