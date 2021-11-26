ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55 on Friday night.

Etienne sank 7 of 17 shots from the floor for the Shockers (5-1), hitting 5 of 9 in the final 20 minutes. Udeze hit 6 of 8 shots overall — 5 of 6 after the break. Kenny Pohto came off the bench to contribute 10 points and six rebounds.

Amari Davis led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Reserve Jarron Coleman scored 10.

The Shockers led 26-23 at halftime and they were up 59-46 with 1:28 left to play before shaky free-throw shooting let the Tigers close the game on a 9-2 run.

Missouri shot just 34.8% on its home floor (23 of 66) and made only 2 of 18 from 3-point range.

Wichita State shot 46.9% overall, 35.3% from distance, but made only 9 of 20 free throws (45%).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Missouri College Basketball
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
State
Missouri State
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
California Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport's most storied program to a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.
NFL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy