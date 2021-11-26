ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a "push" to reach a solution.

"A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability." the vice president of the European Commission said on Twitter after talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost. "We'll meet again next week."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg

US News and World Report

UK Says 'Significant Gap' With EU Over N.Ireland, Ready to Use Article 16

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister said a "significant gap" remained in talks with the European Commission over trade with Northern Ireland, and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed. "We would still like to find a negotiated solution," David Frost said on Twitter after meeting European Commission...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK's NI protocol strategy successful, says Simon Coveney

Ireland's foreign minister has said UK's recent negotiating strategy on the NI Protocol has been "very successful". But Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee while the UK had won concessions it had come at a cost in terms of reputation and relationships. He said there were limits to the...
POLITICS
Person
David Frost
The Independent

EU calls on UK to stop ‘political posturing’ during Brexit talks

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of “political posturing” and urged Brexit minister David Frost and his negotiating team to stop “bringing ... new problems to the table”.With differences remaining on ways to solve issues relating to Northern Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said that “if there is a genuine problem” with the protocol, “we can find the solutions” – but said that the two sides would have to work together.Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Sefcovic was asked why he could not accept proposals that goods which were not going to leave Northern...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Brexit: EU's Sefcovic says the recent change in tone must lead to tangible solutions

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that it is essential that the recent change in tone from the UK now leads to tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sefcovic continued that there is a genuine sense of urgency related to medical supplies and that he was urging the UK government to make a clear move towards the EU in the area of sanitary and phytosanitary controls. Sefcovic confirmed that he will be meeting with UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost next week in London.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain says on Brexit talks: Significant gaps remain across most issues

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that significant gaps remained with the European Union across most issues relating to the Northern Irish protocol and that if no solution could be found, then Article 16 would be used. “Significant gaps remain across most issues,”...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU and UK highlight N.Ireland gaps as UK minister voices confidence

DUBLIN/BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British and European Union negotiators highlighted significant gaps on Friday in their positions on trading arrangements for Northern Ireland despite a senior British minister expressing confidenceof breaking the impasse. Britain and the EU agreed to intensify efforts to resolve difficulties over trade from the UK...
ECONOMY
NWI.com

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — Another week of Brexit negotiations still left the European Union awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with the country's departure from the bloc. Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ardagh Metal makes $200 million post-Brexit investment in N.Ireland

DUBLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP.N) announced plans to build a $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland on Friday, one of the biggest investments in the British-run region under its bespoke post-Brexit trading arrangements. While part of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland has stayed in...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: EU-UK NI Protocol talks make progress but 'gaps remain'

There has been progress in talks between the EU and UK but "significant gaps remain", Lord Frost has said. The UK Brexit minister made the comments after meeting European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič. Lord Frost said there was the potential to "generate some momentum" in the talks, which will continue...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says tearing up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland 'remains on the table' as he warns the EU not to mistake his 'reasonable tone' during talks for a softening in the UK's negotiating stance

Lord Frost today warned the EU that a threat to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland is still 'very much on the table'. Britain and Brussels remain locked in talks as they try to agree ways to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol. But little progress appears to...
EUROPE
wibqam.com

France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) – France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit causes ‘severe’ slump in seasonal jobs for young Britons in EU, says travel industry

Brexit red tape has caused a “severe” slump in the number of young people in Britain able to take advantage of seasonal work in the EU, travel industry leaders have said.Sector chiefs say the increased costs involved in hiring UK staff to work in bars, restaurants, hotels and resorts across Europe has resulted in jobs cuts for mostly young Britons.There has been a 75 per cent drop in British hospitality staff going to France for the winter season since 2018-19 – falling from 8,000 workers to just 2,000, according to a survey by Seasonal Businesses in Travel.The group, which represents...
TRAVEL
FXStreet.com

Brexit: UK and EU nearing deal on medical supplies, would break deadlock in talks - Telegraph

According to the Telegraph, the UK and EU are reportedly closing in on an agreement to protect medical supplies being sent to Northern Ireland, which would mark their first deal in talks over the Northern Ireland protocol, breaking recent deadlock. The Telegraph also reported that the EU had backed down from threats to retaliate against the UK over Article 16.
HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

