MINNEAPOLIS - It’s Packer Week, and there’s not a lot more you need to say if you’re a player, coach or fan affiliated with the Minnesota Vikings. A 27-20 win at the Chargers last week got the Vikings’ season back on track. They snapped a two-game skid, improved to 4-5 and are now just a half game behind the Carolina Panthers for the final spot in the NFC Playoffs. Last week, it felt like the season was at a crossroads with key players injured, others on the COVID-19 list and Dalvin Cook facing a lawsuit away from the field.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO