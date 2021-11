Four Vikings players were held out of practice on Wednesday with "Not Injury Related" designations: Brian O'Neill, D.J. Wonnum, Mackensie Alexander, and Chris Herndon. It's unclear why that quartet of players was unable to practice, but one assumes it has something to do with COVID-19. The Vikings have had eight players go on the NFL's Reserve/COVID list in recent weeks, leading them to do increased testing as they follow protocols.

