Crypto enthusiasts want to buy an NBA team, after failing to purchase US Constitution

Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of cryptocurrency investors recently raised more than $40 million and nearly — but ultimately fell short of — purchasing a copy of the U.S. Constitution. Now, a separate group of crypto fans is building momentum with another acquisition target: An NBA franchise. In both cases, the crypto enthusiasts...

Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
Jerry Krause
Markets Insider

A new DAO called Krause House wants to buy an NBA team and has raised $1.7 million in ethereum so far

A new DAO wants to buy — not the US Constitution — but a professional basketball team. The DAO is called Krause House, named after the legendary Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, Decrypt reported. Within a week, it's already raised $1.7 million in ethereum. It's a big number, but also far from the price tag on teams like the the Utah Jazz, which sold for $1.6 billion in December 2020, Decrypt said.
NBA
CBS Boston

Report: John Henry’s FSG Wants To Purchase NBA Team, Too

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase. Dan Primack of Axios reported Wednesday that FSG has intentions to acquire an NBA team, noting that “FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.” The report also noted that FSG — which of course owns the Boston Red Sox — would have wanted to purchase the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, however, weren’t for sale. Primack reported the Penguins sale to be for about $875 million. Once the deal is completed, FSG will add the Penguins to its portfolio with the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Roush Fenway Racing. According to the report, an NBA team will be the next organization added to that list. That pursuit will reportedly begin in 2022.
NBA
Axios

Scoop: Red Sox owner wants to buy an NBA team

Fenway Sports Group wants to buy an NBA team once it's done acquiring the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, Axios has learned. Why it matters: FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets. FSG currently owns the The Boston Red Sox and...
NBA
RealGM

Fenway Sports Group Will Attempt To Purchase NBA Team In 2022

Fenway Sports Group will attempt to purchase an NBA team once it completes its acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. FSG currently owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool. The Utah Jazz are the NBA team most recently sold, while a sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is currently in a transition phase.
NBA
Sportico

Crypto, Blockchain Provide Sport Sponsorship’s Greatest Growth Opportunity, Not Sports Betting

Come Christmas Day, the venue now known as Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena after the cryptocurrency and payment platform bought the naming rights to the longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kings, Sparks and (for now) Clippers for more than $700 million. Industry insiders have long assumed sports betting would be the category that drives sponsorship revenues to new heights. But SponsorUnited founder and president Bob Lynch said there is no doubt that “crypto [and blockchain] will far exceed sports betting within the sponsorship space” over the next decade. JWS’ Take: The $700 million-plus figure is the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA

