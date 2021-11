Back in 2018, a 10-episode live-action Halo TV series was announced by Showtime. Network president and CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever,” but with no release date announced, it seemed more like a fleeting dream than anything that even remotely realistic. Production was due to begin in early 2019, and then–silence. The game series has everything a good sci-fi series needs, and there’s no doubt that the jump could be worth making if done right. Still, given the abysmal track record of game and anime adaptations, it’s no wonder people are skeptical. All that’s in the past now though, because a Halo series really is coming. We’ve even got a teaser trailer to prove it.

