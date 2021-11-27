ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities

By Sharief Ishaq
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate...

Yardbarker

Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy?

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Pairs Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson

If there are two NBA teams that need to make a trade the most, it is the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both sides have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for years now with no end in sight. It will be interesting to see if the two sides are determined to get together to help the other.
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: Zion Williamson Still Not Close to Returning

The New Orleans Pelicans have really struggled this season, dealing with major injury issues. Most notably, their star forward Zion Williamson has missed the entire season to this point, recovering from a broken foot. As the team takes things slow with Williamson, he is set to have another set of...
NBA
myarklamiss.com

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills and progressively lead towards full-team workouts. Williamson has missed what has been a woeful start to the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. The 21-year-old was medically cleared Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health after having undergone imaging on the injury last Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's weight has Pelicans concerned enough to change their 'culinary practices,' per report

For the second time in his 85-game career, Zion Williamson has not been on the court to open the New Orleans Pelicans' schedule due to injury, and again the absence is lasting longer than anyone anticipated. After missing the first three months and change of his rookie season with a torn meniscus, Williamson fractured his right foot this past summer and has yet to play this year.
FanSided

Pelicans: What recent scans mean for Zion Williamson’s return

Raise your hand if you are getting sick of the word “scans.” Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson have been waiting patiently for information from the most recent set of images from his surgically repaired foot. Though there is still no timeline for his return, we finally got what appears to be good news about Zion Williamson’s injury: https://twitter.com/_Andrew_Lopez/status/1460729928756965377 Zion has been medically cleared for contact and is one step closer to full team workouts, which is the final step before he returns to the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets critical update on frustrating foot injury

In a bit of good news for the New Orleans Pelicans, it looks like Zion Williamson is progressing well in his recovery from a broken foot. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have cleared Williamson to do contact drills, which is a significant step in his bid to return to game action. He’s starting with 1-on-1 workouts until he’s able to participate on full scrimmages with the team.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans OK one-on-one drills for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans have green-lit one-on-one contact drills for All-Star forward Zion Williamson, according to a team press release. The third-year forward, drafted with the top pick out of Duke in 2019, has missed all of the 2021-22 season to this point due to fractured right foot he incurred during the offseason.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether […] The post Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Contact Drills in Foot Injury Rehab

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is still working his way back to the court after undergoing offseason foot surgery, and he's taking the next step in his recovery. The Pelicans announced Williamson has been cleared to resume contact drills. The team says he will start with one-on-one drills...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
NBA
FanSided

Zion Williamson is approaching a return; will anything change for the Pelicans?

Zion Williamson is nearing a return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup. Through the first quarter of the NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They’re 5-16 and have one of the worst offenses and defenses in the league. There isn’t much sign of anything changing, unless, of course, Zion Williamson is able to drastically turn things around.
NBA
NBA

Zion Williamson medical update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday, Nov. 24, was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.
NBA

