Hawaii State

BHSU women finish Hawaii tournament with loss to Walsh

By Journal Staff
Rapid City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Hills State women's basketball team competed in their final non-conference game of the season as they faced off against Walsh University Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Cavaliers 73-5 in at the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Leading the Yellow Jackets (2-4)...

