BHSU women finish Hawaii tournament with loss to Walsh

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Breckenridge closed the book on its 30-4 volleyball season Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Cowgirls were unable to maintain momentum following a first-set win, falling to No. 3-ranked Legacy Christian Academy in four sets during the Class 1A Consolation Championship. The outstate Cowgirls didn’t bow down to the Lions, taking several early leads before LCA adjusted and pulled away in the final three sets. Set scores were 26-24, 19-25, 21-25 and 21-25. The Section 6A Champion Cowgirls end their record-setting season as the sixth-best team of 158 in Class 1A. Coach Margaret Wilson’s group is the first team to play in the consolation title round since the Breckenridge boys basketball team lost to Esko at the state tournament in 2018. The Cowgirls’ second-round beatdown of South Ridge and the overall aura of competing at the home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild is something to be cherished forever.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO